The man driving the van that overwhelmed and killed Marco Pancaldi was under the influence of various drugs

There is a disconcerting update on the story linked to the tragic accident that took place in Caino, in the Brescia area, in which the 30-year-old lost his life Marco Pancaldi. The driver of the Fiat Fiorino who collided against the victim’s motorcycle, a 48-year-old from the area, tested positive for the drug test. Traces of various drugs were found in his blood. He is now being charged with vehicular homicide.

It was just after 4:00 pm last Friday, August 11, when the life of a 30-year-old boy Montichiari it went off in an instant.

He, Marco Pancaldi, was aboard his beloved motorbike, one Benelliand traveled along the highway 237, in the vicinity of Cain in the province of Brescia.

Immediately after a semi-bend he found himself in front of a medium, a Fiat Fiorino vanand the frontal impact was inevitable.

I immediately intervened at the scene of the accident rescuers aboard the ambulance and a helicopter rescue but Marco, thrown onto the asphalt very violently, was already dead. Nothing could be done for him.

The news immediately circulated throughout the area, even reaching Montichiari, where he lived and worked in his car and motorbike dealership.

Friday’s is not the first tragedy that befalls Marco’s family. Him and hers mother ValeriaIndeed, not long ago they had lost their dad and husband.

Arrested the person responsible for the death of Marco Pancaldi

In addition to the medical rescuers, the Carabinieriwho with the support of the local police officers carried out all the case findings.

The driver of the Fiorino, also rescued, was subjected to the classic alcohol and drug tests, which they gave staggering results.

The man, a 48-year-old native and resident of the area, in fact tested positive. Traces of various narcotic substances have been highlighted in his blood, some of which are very heavy, such as methadone, cocaine, opiates and cannabinoids.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has obviously opened an investigation into the crime of traffic homicide and the prosecutor on duty already has validated the detention for the motorist, who will now have to answer for the aforementioned offence.