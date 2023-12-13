Breakthrough in the case of Sharmin Sultana, the 32-year-old who fell from the second floor of her home in Sestri Ponente, Genoa, last March 7th. It was initially thought of as an extreme gesture, a difficult decision taken by the mother of two children aged 7 and 10. And instead now we are talking about a case of feminicide, which led to the arrest of the husband, framed by the drawing and the painful story of one of her children.

The minor told the truth to psychologists. Ahmed Musthakthis is the name of Sharmin Sultana's husband, 12 years older than her, was arrested. The investigations revealed that the man did not want his wife to have friends and that she expected her to live secluded in the house to serve him. But the 32-year-old dreamed of a different world and a job. To escape from that prison he spent his time on Tik Tok.

Dad hits mum on the head… and then she arrives full of blood… and then dead. Mom is sick in the kitchen.

Heartbreaking words barely came out of the mouth of a 10-year-old boy who saw his mother lose her life at the hands of his father. The little boy has told about the fall of the woman, as did, in her own way, also the younger sister, who told what was happening in their house between mother and father.

Dad probably got angry because mom was looking at her cell phone too much. He used Tik Tok, his mother was famous.

The two minors were not the only ones to frame the victim's husband. Her friends also talked about her outbursts and the fear she had about her behavior. He was jealous and didn't want her to talk to other people. But Sharmin was full of lifealways joyful and dreamed of a different life.

Her husband didn't want her to have friends or hang out with other people. She had started communicating via social media. The last time I heard from you on Facebook was March 6th. She told me she felt pressured by her husband. On the day of her death she would have had a job interview. She was enthusiastic but her husband did not agree.

Not only that, the bugs in the barracks also trapped Ahmed Musthak, who was intercepted while he was trying to silence the youngest daughtera, asking her not to tell anything about her mother even at school.