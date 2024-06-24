Home page politics

An investigation was launched into Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Weil’s sharp increase in the salary of his office manager. The result is now in.

Hanover – For weeks, the salary dispute surrounding Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil the issue in state politics. The SPD politician granted his office manager a big pay rise. The opposition CDU doubts the legality, and stylized the matter as a “salary affair”But it is apparently not as big or bad as she would like it to be.

Investigations into an unlawful promotion of Stephan Weil’s office manager have been discontinued. © picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

The investigation into the allegedly unlawful promotion has now been discontinued. After an intensive legal review, there was no evidence that regulations were deliberately violated in the hiring of the employees and their classification in the pay group or in the retroactive non-tariff pay that was later decided, the Hanover public prosecutor’s office announced on Monday (June 24).

Salary dispute over Stephan Weil’s office manager: Investigations discontinued – but issue not off the table yet

However, she stressed that she was limiting her review to any criminally relevant acts. She was not required to decide on the question of the administrative legality of the decisions regarding the classification and promotion of the office manager. This was still “disputed”.

The authority had investigated an unknown person on suspicion of breach of trust. In addition, a committee of inquiry in the Lower Saxony state parliament has been looking into the question of whether the salary increase for Weil’s office manager in the state chancellery was legal for around two months. CDU accused the Prime Minister of having changed the regulations of long-standing administrative practice for a single person and called on him to take “personnel consequences”.

Weil’s office manager promoted in fast-track procedure

The 33-year-old Social Democrat has headed Weil’s office since February 2023. Just a few months later, she was able to enjoy 30 percent more money. She climbed from salary level E15 (6301 euros gross) to B2 (8187 euros). Usual deadlines were ignored, and there had even been concerns within the State Chancellery and the Ministry of Finance. But the head of the State Chancellery, SPDState Secretary Jörg Mielke ignored the warnings.

At the end of July 2023, Weil is expected to Mirror the Green Finance Minister Gerald Heere asked to draw up a new regulation for non-tariff remuneration. The draft was published in September, and Heere also agreed to the procedure in November. The retroactive salary increase as of August 1 was finally approved.