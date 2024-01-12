Annamaria D'Eliseo was found lifeless in her home in the summer of 2022: the authorities arrested her husband

Breakthrough in the case of Annamaria D'Eliseothe 60-year-old janitor found lifeless in her home in Lanciano in the summer of 2022. A possible extreme gesture had been hypothesized, however the investigations led to another truth.

Annamaria D'Eliseo did not hang herself, no extreme gesture, it is a feminicide. In the past few hours, the authorities stopped and arrested her 72-year-old husband, Aldo Rodolfo Di Nunzio. The former firefighter is in the Lanciano prison.

After the accusation by the Lanciano Prosecutor's Office, the investigating judge of the Court signed the precautionary custody order, despite the victim's husband having always defined himself as innocent and uninvolved in his wife's actions. The facts date back to the month of July 2022, when the former firefighter had alarmed the rescuers, declaring that he had found Annamaria lifeless in a shed of their home in Lanciano. She was hanging from the ceiling and near her was a ladder.

Health workers and law enforcement reached the house, but it was already too late for the woman. The janitor was deceased. When the investigators saw the scene and that electric wire around his neck, they an extreme gesture was hypothesized. However, the autopsy gave completely unexpected outcomes.

The family has always maintained that the janitor was well, had no health problems and was not depressed. She would never have done something like that. Given the evidence, the investigators immediately pointed the finger at her husband, who she always has denied all charges. Today, two years after that heartbreaking discovery, the investigating judge has ordered the man's arrest. The accusation is that of having put an end to Annamaria's life, with a electric cable around the neck and to have then staged his suicide. The man will now have to appear before the judge for questioning and tell his version of the facts in the face of new elements emerging from the investigations.