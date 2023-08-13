Thus ends the period of exclusion of the striker who entered into conflict with the club after waiving the clause to extend his contract until 2025. The two sides have started discussing a possible renewal to avoid a zero euro farewell in June

Alexander Grandesso

From words to deeds. After the dialogue started yesterday evening, as anticipated yesterday by the Gazzetta, on the sidelines of the match with Lorient, this morning Mbappé was reinstated in the first team. Thus ends the period of exclusion of the attacker who entered into conflict with PSG after having renounced the clause to extend the contract until 2025. The two sides have begun to discuss a possible renewal to avoid a farewell to zero euros in June. The club officially announced: "After very constructive and positive discussions between PSG and Mbappé, before the match against Lorient, the player has been reinstated for training this morning".

stakes — A first step towards an agreement induced by two reasons, essentially. Dembélé landed in Paris yesterday, completing a transfer market worth 250 million euros. But for Mbappé it is a particularly welcome addition. Dembélé is a close friend, as underlined yesterday in his post to welcome him to Paris. Overall, PSG has finally taken the form of the team that Mbappé would have liked to have already around him last summer, but then the market was conditioned by the stakes of financial fair play. For this reason, the attacker felt betrayed with respect to his pre-renewal promises and communicated that he wanted to leave without making use of the famous clause.

you change — Decision reiterated in June by letter from a lawyer, triggering the retaliation of President Al Khelaifi who denied him the Asian tour, putting him among the redundancies and for sale. Today things have changed and the new squad entrusted to the charismatic Luis Enrique could convince the champion to accept the offer of a new contract. On the other hand, there is also the sporting reason. Yesterday PSG, with six new recruits on the pitch, certainly dominated Lorient, with ball possession peaks at 93%, but failed to go beyond 0-0. In short, the goals were missed. Those that Mbappé, with his friend Dembélé, could guarantee the new PSG more naturally.