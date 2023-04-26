A former director of the German luxury car manufacturers Audi and Porsche, subsidiaries of car group Volkswagen, pleaded guilty to installing cheating software during a court case in Germany about ‘dieselgate’ on Tuesday.

The former director, Wolfgang Hatz, had so far always denied the facts, but pleaded guilty on Tuesday to receive a reduced sentence. It is true that he and two other employees installed the banned software, according to his lawyer for the court in Munich.

The main suspect in the trial, which started 2.5 years ago and is the first criminal procedure into the dieselgate affair in Germany, is former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler (60). So far he denies all responsibility for the case of cheating software that was built into diesel cars.

Late confession

Judge Stefan Weickert labeled Hatz's confession a "turning point" in the trial. For Hatz, the court and the defense now want a suspended prison sentence of 18 to 24 months and a fine of 400,000 euros, but the public prosecutor is still opposed to this given the fact that he has denied for a very long time.

The German car giant Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 that it had installed cheating software in nearly eleven million diesel cars of the group, as a result of which the cars recorded better emission values ​​under test conditions than in real road use.