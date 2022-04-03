If you want cheap from your CO 2 If you want to reduce emissions, you have to go to the coal-fired power stations. That was a fixed truth in the Dutch climate debate for years. But now that the main measures against coal-fired have come into effect, the costs to society have turned out to be much higher than anticipated. The cabinet is facing a setback of more than a billion euros.

An arrangement to limit the electricity production of three coal-fired power stations for a few years is estimated to be five times more expensive than previously thought. The total costs amount to at least 1.5 billion euros, according to research by NRC†

Neither the owners of the power stations nor the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate want to confirm the amounts. Financial negotiations are still to follow, all parties say. But sources around those negotiations suggest that the amount requested is above the stated sum, rather than below it.

The high costs are mainly caused by the exceptionally favorable market conditions for coal-fired power stations. The high costs of natural gas are driving up the electricity price in Europe, while coal is still affordable as a raw material. “We’ve never seen profit margins like this,” says Jean-Paul Harreman, director of the international energy data platform EnAppSys, which made calculations for NRC.

But analysts also point out that the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy has taken a major risk with the way in which the compensation is calculated. This calculation method takes little account of the possibility of strong price spikes, while the current tense energy market is very volatile. “This is so risky,” said Arjun Flora, director of the British energy think tank IEEFA.

Urgenda measures

This story started two years ago, in the middle of the corona crisis. In April 2020, EZK, then led by Minister Eric Wiebes (VVD), announced new measures because of the Urgenda judgment.

Two Rutte cabinets had postponed taking adequate climate measures, something that had to be done before 2020, to the extreme. The most drastic thing Wiebes did decide on was the closure of the Hemweg power station, an old coal-fired power station in Amsterdam, at the end of 2019. Owner Vattenfall received 52.5 million euros in compensation for this.

After the Urgenda foundation was also found in the right by the Supreme Court in December 2019, Wiebes had no choice but to announce new measures that would quickly generate a lot of CO. 2 -reduction. So he intervened in the new coal-fired power stations.

The three power stations, two in the port of Rotterdam and one in Eemshaven in Groningen, were commissioned in 2015 and 2016. Together they provide 8 to 10 million tons of CO . annually 2 emissions, or 5 percent of national greenhouse gas emissions.

‘No longer viable’

Reducing, or even closing, these power stations was regarded as a very cheap way to reduce those emissions. The Netherlands has more power stations than is necessary for the energy supply. If coal-fired power stations produce less electricity, natural gas power stations and the growing numbers of wind and solar parks can supply sufficient power.

And that at limited costs, because natural gas became cheaper at the end of the previous decade. Coal-fired power stations across Europe could not keep up and were turned off more often than on.

In April 2021, London analyst Arjun Flora calculated with think tanks Somo and Ember that the three power stations barely had book value† The plants are “not economically viable anymore,” they concluded. At that time, the power stations could be happy if they made 1 cent profit on every kilowatt hour of electricity they produce. Usually it was dark spread (slang for the profit margin of a coal-fired power station) less, or nothing at all.

The same atmosphere was present in The Hague. One plant, that of Onyx in Rotterdam, chose to close voluntarily because of Urgenda, for a government subsidy of more than 200 million euros. For the other power stations, the cabinet decided to reduce the CO 2 emissions to 35% by law.

Not only did that seem effective (it saves almost 5 million tons of CO . annually) 2 ) but also cheap. Based on the market situation that applied just before the measure came into effect, the loss of profit of the power stations would be determined for three years in advance.

‘We always strived for an approach that is as up-to-date as possible and that calculates the actual loss suffered’, explains the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy. That seemed like a detail when, at the end of the summer, the calculation method was finally on the table† Coal-fired power stations have not been running well since 2019 and it seemed to continue to do so.

Extreme energy market

Until that autumn of 2021, when the energy market turned upside down. The world economy started to grow strongly, Russia limited its exports to the West and a shortage of natural gas developed in Europe. Underground gas storages were poorly filled. Natural gas became expensive.

Power too. At the beginning of 2021, electricity cost less than 5 cents per kWh on the wholesale market. The price had already doubled in September and has since risen in fits and starts, especially after the war in Ukraine broke out.

Due to the expensive gas, the coal-fired power stations in particular benefit from these higher electricity prices. A profit margin of 1 cent per kilowatt hour, as it used to be? Last week it was already 16 cents.

In these market conditions, it was possible to calculate on a beer mat that the German Onyx would decide to keep its coal-fired power station in Rotterdam open, as climate minister Rob Jetten (D66) said on Thursday. ‘very disappointed’ announced† The 200 million euro subsidy that EZK would pay for closure, a fully functioning coal-fired power station can currently earn in a few months.

Full running is not allowed, because of the production limitation to 35 percent. But the compensation for the coal-fired power stations that is offset by this for Onyx, RWE and Uniper has become much more lucrative – or, from the taxpayer’s point of view, more expensive – than EZK calculated a year ago.

In the current electricity market, the price development resembles the Himalayas: the valleys are high, the peaks are very high. What does it happen: just before publication of the law for the production limitation in the Official Gazette, on December 22, 2021, the profit margin for coal-fired power plants was extreme. More than 20 cents profit per kilowatt hour – the power stations had never experienced that.

“It was up to the French,” says Jean-Paul Harreman of EnAppSys. “Price expectations spiked as France announced technical problems with a number of nuclear reactors.” The news caused a transient price spike that will benefit the three German energy companies for years to come.

Arjun Flora in London believes that the Ministry of Economic Affairs has not handled it well. †Bad luck. They thought they were being careful, but the result is a guaranteed high pay. Apparently no one has considered setting a maximum amount of compensation.”

Negotiations

When asked, the Ministry of EZK reports that it wants to inform the House of Representatives “towards the end of April” about the requested amounts. It remains to be seen whether the ministry will indeed transfer 1.5 billion euros or more to the three German owners. Undoubtedly, long negotiations on the requested compensation will follow.

But in Thursday’s letter to parliament, it says between the lines that something more fundamental can start to shift. Minister Jetten does not only want to discuss these compensations with the House of Representatives, he also includes “the Urgenda judgment and the concerns about security of supply of gas and electricity in light of the situation in Ukraine”.

You feel how the current situation is politically crippling. Shutting down coal-fired power stations is much more expensive than expected, the natural gas supply is at stake and the CO 2 emissions have to go much further down. “I will consider,” writes the climate minister.