Turning “Game of Thrones” into a play

Game of Thrones and the fictional world of Westeros return to viewers with a stage show whose producers say they hope to be shown on Broadway and the West End in London and Australia beginning in 2023.

The play will tell the story of the Great Competition in Harrenhal, a competition held 16 years before the events of the series “Game of Thrones” which was shown on the HBO television network.

The competition is mentioned in the original series and the novels “A Song of Ice and Fire” by George Martin, which is based on the show.

“Few in Westeros knew the carnage that would happen when the old and the young got together in Harrenhal to watch the kingdom’s best knights compete in a major tournament,” Martin said in a statement.

“Now, finally, we can tell the whole story,” added Martin, who is collaborating with playwright Duncan Macmillan on the show.

The medieval fictional “Game of Thrones” episodes were widely watched around the world when they were shown on AT&T’s HBO network.