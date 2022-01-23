The Brazilian Bia Haddad Maia and the Kazakh Anna Danillina won by 2 to 1 the pair formed by the Spanish Aliona Bolsova and the Norwegian Ulrikke Eikeri in the early hours of this Sunday (23), at Brasília time. With the victory, the partnership qualified for the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The splits of the match were splits of 3/6 6/4 7/6 (10/4) in 2 hours and 35 minutes of play.

With this result, the Brazilian becomes the first representative of the country to reach this stage of the tournament in the Open Era of tennis, since Maria Esther Bueno, who was champion of the Australian Open in 1960.

The duel that will be worth a spot in the semifinals of the 2022 tournament will be against the duo of Swedish Rebecca Petterson and Russian Anastasia Potapova. According to the organization of the Australian Open, the game has not yet been scheduled to take place.

Bia Haddad Maia is making history! 1st tennis player in the quarterfinals of the @AustralianOpen in the Open Era. Bia and Danilina, let’s go for more! pic.twitter.com/waASGDDLle — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) January 23, 2022

