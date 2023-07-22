Tyler Bridges researched for 4 years to write a work on the “craziest finish in college football history”

*Per Tyler Bridges

Tyler Bridges, NF ’12, writing about the craziest finish in college sports history

It was December 2016, and my daughter Luciana and I were sitting in an outdoor hot tub after a day of skiing on Lake Tahoe. A guy in the hot tub mentioned that he was a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley. When he heard that I had graduated from Stanford, he couldn’t resist teasing me about the 1982 Stanford-Cal game. –when the Stanford band was in the wrong place at the wrong time, creating the craziest finish in college football history. Afterwards, I showed the video to Luciana. It wasn’t the 1st time I had tears in my eyes while watching. I thought: I have to write a book about this game!

Why the reaction? It connected me with warm memories of my youth. I grew up in Palo Alto watching Stanford football games with my dad and sisters. And for 4 years at Stanford, I played trombone in the marching band, which didn’t actually march. I still remember where I was when I heard that famous game, having graduated 5 months earlier.

But how to write a book about a move that lasted 21 seconds? An early set of interviews told me I would have a lot of great backstories to flesh out what happened that day. At the center of the story was Stanford’s John Elway, considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. The intense rivalry between two academic powerhouses separated by just 40 miles provided the perfect backdrop.

The research took 4 years, which I did while working daily covering Louisiana politics. I copied 1,500 articles from 9 different San Francisco Bay Area newspapers and interviewed 375 people –players, coaches, referees, fans, announcers and reporters. The result was my book, “Five Laterals and a Trombone” (“5 Laterais e 1 Trombone”, in Portuguese).

All the while, my guide was the premise of the 1970s TV show “Columbo,” where the murder always happened at the beginning. You then watched to see how the quirky detective solved the mystery. I figured readers would know who won the game, but would want to turn the page to find out what happened next if I had 5,000 great details and anecdotes that would get them on the field and in the locker room. Reader reaction tells me I took the right approach.

Text translated by Isadora Albernaz. Read the original at English.

O Power360 partners with two divisions of Harvard’s Nieman Foundation: the Nieman Journalism Lab and Nieman Reports. The agreement consists of translating into Portuguese the texts produced by the Nieman Journalism Lab and Nieman Reports and publishing this material in the Power360. To access all translations already published, click here.