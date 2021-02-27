My mother forgot to die and we never remind her of it. Some friends tell me that, for 11 years, she has less and less life. Fortunately, some of them accompany me closely and it is a moment of high intensity in the day when I send them a photo of themselves with their events, always one step below. For me they are human portraits, sometimes grotesque. We do not keep photos of a funeral or of the agonies, of which we can hardly bear to hear any detail, only of the weddings. It is a paradox that photography began as a portrait of the dead. Those daguerreotypes gave birth to posterity, perhaps seeking to record the transit from the world to nothingness. However, living with four disabilities closes my mother, even confined in a residence. It is an advantage of his amnesia not to understand that we are becoming impoverished. Surrounded by strangers who have long since ceased to be strangers and today are her surrogate family, she must believe that in 2020 she was abducted in a spaceship, all with the anti-contagion paraphernalia. The aliens from whom he receives all the care are very affectionate.

My mother was born in 1922, Admirable Year for the happy coincidence of several literary and artistic portents -among others, his arrival in the world. The 99-year-old party, on January 31, was celebrated with his assistants; I received a beautiful gallery of photos with silver balloons and her hugging 99, her lucky number. Due to the pandemic, which forces today to continue with the staff quartered and in rotation every ten daysWe met again only once since February. On her birthday, only her grandson could greet her, he is the secret of her longevity. Everything went into a crazy regime on the night of March 19, 2020 but many had their August since then. Public health virtually disappeared for the institutionalized elderly: the state saves great resources. These elderly people only exist under the sign of VAT.

With his grandson, on his 98th birthday. At the end of January 2020 the virus began to spread throughout the world.

My mother had and overcame Covid but we didn’t see any results from the lab. Prepaid GPs organically disassociated themselves from their patients – so as not to have to report? – yyno one was able to enter those old submarines, where decisions are autocratic and are redrawn behind the back of public health. When the first nursing homes began to be infected and there was the waste of elderly people evacuated to hospitals and without the proximity of relatives, the solution coincided for prepaid and residences in a private formula. They were in charge of implementing analyzes and treatments outside the coverage sphere and the family members accepted it with practical resignation, at 5,000 pesos for the swab and 2,500 for the subsequent monthly PCR of the attendees, which we continue to pay. I myself signed the decision that she should not be hospitalized unless her breathing was compromised. We all continue to finance the monthly installments, which climbed 40 percent in one year -in our case, 100 thousand pesos MORE per month-. The particularity of a pandemic is that it extreme the alternatives: the options are “between death and what is there.” Meanwhile, the residences learned to face the challenge effectively. Many of us are very grateful but we do not know the statistics. The solution sheltered to the rich, the impoverished and the indebted, because even among those of us who win legal protection resources – later appealed by prepayments -, for the reimbursement of the PMO the current government set the maximum amount at 95 thousand pesos for a year. Life, what is left of it, can cost more than 250 thousand pesos, of which about 40 thousand correspond to VAT tax.The scandal has no end: a few days ago the prepaid company informed me that serological tests are not performed at home, even in 99-year-old patients. All instances, including the municipal one, participate in this economy of cynicism. We are depleted.

A clown? Talking about retirements in Argentina, that is a farce. It is the elderly who leave their apartments and settle where they can to stop spending double or triple their pensions on the salaries of building managers. Older PAMI physicians (many) faced the pandemic without knowing how to email prescriptions; until they mastered the digital instructions, the remedies were solved out of pocket. Is it ever going to be clear that the elderly are the outcasts of public health? We are the children who bank! The old have no plans.

At the beginning of the pandemic, when the crisis originated in the number of respirators in hospitals, we imagine the dramatic dilemma of the therapist who would have to choose between assisting our old men or a young infected woman. A friend, whose mother returned from extreme unction in top form a few years ago, observed that her bull had not yet expired (Immortals would be able to give up the respirator turn). The radical positions of the philosopher Peter Singer – on the need to rationalize medical resources wasted in prolonging life without meaning – make the miracle of science collapse, that can keep them dormant indefinitely while so many children die of malnutrition. The dilemma now returns in the following scenario: my mother, who is going to receive the vaccine in the near future, may end up being treated for another serious fracture by a doctor who has not yet been immunized. That is why it is so striking that leaders who never cared to set an example in anything, on the contrary, have run to become a model to be vaccinated. Faced with a panorama of pressing priorities, what can be added about the doses received by Los Moyano, the slopes and drivers, the ministers’ secretaries?

I insist, continuing like this closes my mother, it still seems like a life to her. He laughs and it’s her; he looks at his nails and continues to clench his hands as in his middle age, to see how much strength he has left or if the bones show osteoarthritis. It is in another phase of matter, it is true, but it is still it. The three of us love her with fanaticism. As he used to say of others, genius and figure to the grave.

We were waiting for the new shipment when Horacio Verbitsky arrived and said … Give me back my old woman’s vaccine, do you hear me? Everyone to respect the line!

