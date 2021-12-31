An apartment building in the Belgian city of Turnhout partly collapsed on Friday morning due to a heavy explosion. That report Belgian media. According to mayor Paul Van Miert, eight people are missing. The fire service says the rest of the building is also in danger of collapsing.

Police say the apartment block may have collapsed due to a gas explosion. Ten people live in that part of the building. One of them has been taken to hospital with injuries, and emergency services are in contact with a person who is under the rubble. It is not yet known whether the eight others are present in the apartment block. They are registered at that address but it is not clear where they are. Earlier in the day, Mayor Van Miert said that four children would be among the missing, but that turned out to be incorrect.

Emergency services mobilized en masse for the explosion. Police have brought sniffer dogs to search for people under the rubble and an excavator is cleaning up debris. A special medical plan has also been announced to help any victims as quickly as possible.

The first images show how much of the facade and ceilings have been blown away. According to newspaper HLN the debris was thrown hundreds of meters by the explosion and several cars in the area were damaged by flying debris.