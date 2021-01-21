Around 20 drivers were turned back trying to reach the Sierra Nevada ski-resort; not because of road conditions, but because they had infringed Covid restrictions.

The Local Police from Monachil (Pradollano lies within this municipality) intercepted at least 10 people from the city of Granada, which is locked down. These drivers claimed that they didn’t know about the lockdown.

The other ten were mainly ski enthusiasts from the city of Málaga who had arrived without forfaits, the possession of which is mandatory if you have to cross over provincial boundaries under these present Covid restrictions.

The police did not fine anybody this time and limited themselves to simply informing those stopped before ordering them to turn around and go back to where they had come from.

The decision by the Junta de Andalucía to permit access to the Sierra Nevada ski-resort, together with a similar decision to permit hunting when it involves large game (deer, boar, etc) because of the amount of money that both activities generate, has come under much criticism because for some, money is being put before public health.

Critics reason that if you are a small business, like a restaurant, for example, then Covid restrictions are firmly enforced but if you are big business, like a ski resort of a large landowner that organizes beats on his land, then the Board is much more lenient.

(News: Sierra Nevada, Granada, Andalucia)