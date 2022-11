The hosts took a clear lead through Alexis Lafrenière after three minutes, as well as Chris Kreider and Julien Gauthier in the second period. But Evan Bouchard put Edmonton back within striking distance with a double in the last half before Dylan Holloway equalized. Shortly before the end, Draisaitl struck and secured the eleventh win of the season for the Canadians in the 21st game of the NHL Western Conference.