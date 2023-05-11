Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

According to one report, Ukrainian forces are going on the offensive near Bakhmut. The Russian army is apparently also being attacked in Russia.

Munich/Bachmut – Is this a significant turning point in the Ukraine war? According to the Ukrainian army, the Russian forces have been pushed back by up to two kilometers in several sections of the front near Bakhmut.

War in Ukraine: Russian army at Bakhmut probably beaten back by kilometers

How world live reported that an entire Russian brigade was crushed, which enabled an “advance over a width of three kilometers”. According to Western military understanding, a brigade usually has up to 4,500 soldiers.

It was unclear on Wednesday evening (May 10) whether the Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut were part of the announced major offensive. Or whether the Russian troops there will break in after there had been a heated argument between the Wagner mercenaries stationed in the Donbass and the Ministry of Defense in Moscow over the lack of ammunition deliveries.

Apparently on the rise: Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut. © IMAGO/Mykhaylo Palinchak

Will the Russian front collapse at Bakhmut? Wagner mercenaries apparently replaced

“We are conducting effective counterattacks there,” Ukrainian army commander Olexander Syrskyj told Telegram on Wednesday evening. According to Syrskyj, units of the Russian mercenary force Wagner were replaced by regular Russian army troops on several front sectors. These have now been defeated, Syrskyj explained: “The battle for Bakhmut continues.”

It was also unclear on Wednesday evening whether the Russian brigade was the soldier that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had accused of fleeing Bakhmut the day before. The military contractor had specifically accused them of escaping their positions. In the evening, the mercenary boss warned of his troops being surrounded in Bachmut.

Ukraine front near Bakhmut: Are regular Russian troops piling up?

“Today one of the units of the Ministry of Defense fled from one of our flanks,” Prigozhin said in a video message published on Telegram on Tuesday (May 9).

For example, soldiers from the 72nd Brigade allegedly left their positions in Bakhmut, while the Ministry of Defense “instead of fighting was busy intriguing all the time”. The 61-year-old also warned of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. The front in Bachmut is already crumbling on the flanks, he explained: “If there is no ammunition, we will leave our positions”.

On the same day, the chairman of the NATO military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, praised the Ukrainian armed forces in the highest tones. “Goliath falters. And that’s because David, backed by 50 nations from around the world, has shown tremendous resilience and tactical brilliance,” Bauer said at a meeting of the transatlantic defense alliance in Brussels nv reported.

But that’s not all: that Ukrainian army is now apparently also attacking the troops of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin, who started the war on February 24, 2022, on the Russian mainland.

Ukraine War: Report – Drone Attack on Russian Base in Russia

How world live with reference to local media, two drones are said to have attacked a military training area near the city of Voronezh (population around 900,000), not far from the border. Ten Russian soldiers are said to have been injured. According to the report, there was also an act of sabotage on an oil pipeline in northern Russia, which cannot be independently verified. (pm)