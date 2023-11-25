Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Press Split

As the saying goes, if you lie once you won’t believe it. In the case of Maddie McCann, who is still missing, this credo could turn the investigation on its head.

Munich – The disappearance of the then three-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann is one of the most prominent missing person cases in the world. To this day, more than 16 years later, there is no trace of her. There were always signs of supposed breakthroughs. The investigators had great hope of solving the case when suspicion fell on a German in 2020 and has grown ever stronger since then.

Besides some Circumstantial evidence incriminates Christian B., who has a previous conviction. (46) before all witness statements, especially those of a former companion. But now doubts arise about Helge B.’s credibility. He is said to have lied in court before; also in relation to the main suspect in the “Maddie” case.

Statements from his former companion weigh heavily on Christian B. in the Maddie McCann case

In October 2022, the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office brought charges against Christian B. for several cases of alleged sexual offenses that he is said to have committed between 2000 and 2017. The 46-year-old German is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for a rape committed in 2005 – also in Portugal. Little Maddie also disappeared from a holiday resort in the Portuguese Algarve in 2007.

The case surrounding Maddie McCann (3) is still unsolved. The British girl disappeared in 2007. The investigators believed they had found the culprit in the form of a convicted sex offender. © imagebroker/Imago

The main suspect in the Maddie McCann case and his main witness Helge B. probably also met in Portugal. Ultimately, Christian B. ended up in the circle of suspects primarily through Helge B.’s statement. As he told the investigators, the 46-year-old admitted to him that he had something to do with the girl’s disappearance. Accordingly, Christian B. said to him that the girl did not “scream” like she did Picture quoted him in an exclusive interview in the summer of 2023.

His former friend also played a significant role in the further allegations against Christian B. and ultimately in his conviction in the 2005 case. During this trial, Helge B. spoke extensively about videos that would show alleged acts. He found the tapes in Christian B’s apartment and, like him, left them in his caravan after he left Portugal Picture explained. Despite an intensive search, neither cassettes nor the camper could be found.

First camper, then finca: main witness subsequently changes his statement via videos – and then breaks off the interrogation

It recently emerged that Helge B. had changed the already questionable version again. He stated through his lawyer that the video cassettes in question were not in his caravan, but in a finca that he once lived in. However, he could not identify the exact location, as several media outlets unanimously reported.

Now Helge B. may have to face the accusation of “unsworn false testimony”. Again Mirror writes, the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office is examining the statements of the main witness. When he was questioned again by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), the investigators drew his attention to his contradictory statements. This could make him liable to prosecution. Then Helge B. should say loudly Mirror-Information aborted the interrogation. After consulting his lawyer, he refused to make any further statements.

Defense criticizes prosecution in Maddie McCann case: “Witness is completely unbelievable”

If it turns out that Helge B. lied in court in the other case, which also concerns Christian B., this could also give the investigation in the Maddie case a new direction. From the perspective of Christian B’s defense attorney, one thing is clear: “This witness is completely unbelievable,” said lawyer Friedrich Fülscher and once again sharply criticized the public prosecutor’s office.

“The public prosecutor’s office should have initiated an official investigation as soon as these circumstances became known. “We are far beyond initial suspicion here,” said the defense attorney, who has now filed a criminal complaint. In the past, Fülscher strongly doubted the credibility of the witness and questioned the stressful conversation between Helge B. and his mandate.

The mysterious disappearance on vacation and a German under suspicion: The missing person case “Maddie” McCann View photo series

The main suspect himself denies all allegations. In a private letter to acquaintances, he is said to have accused the witness of being a “liar”. How Picture According to reports, Helge B. cheated on him in a drug deal in 2007, which is why he didn’t say a word to him afterwards. And further: His incriminating statements against him are said to have earned Helge B. a waiver of punishment. On the other hand, dubious chat histories from the Darknet, which are attributed to Christian B., indicate his guilt in the Maddie case. (rku)