There is a glimmer of sunshine in the gray summer that Psg and Kylian Mbappé are experiencing which until now everything seemed to divide. A war started in June by the champion by informing the club of the Emir of Qatar that he does not want to go beyond 2024 with his contract. Renunciation experienced as a betrayal by PSG who put him out of the squad, depriving him of the Asian tour and making him train with redundancies. But in the meantime, a new coach and eight players have arrived at PSG, including, today, Dembélé, a great friend of Mbappé. Thus, after weeks of media guerrilla warfare, a channel of dialogue has finally opened up to try and identify a common ground.

News that can restore hope to Parisian fans, but also to corporate top management who fear a free agent farewell in June, with destination Real Madrid. A setback to be avoided at all costs, also in order not to suffer serious financial consequences. Until now, Mbappé had remained in an inflexible position and on Monday, he reiterated this to President Al Khelaifi, despite the risk of spending a year in the stands. High risk for the France captain, with the European and Paris Olympics on the horizon. However, the arrival of Dembélé changed the trend and tonight there was already a first contact between Mbappé and the management. Indeed, the dialogue has now resumed. Naturally the idea is to find an agreement on a new contract that allows us to go beyond 2024 together, and then maybe who knows.