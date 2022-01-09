The Riad-Al Dawadimi fraction sees the retirement of Daniel Sanders, who fell in the transfer, the success of the Chilean of Honda and the delay of Sunderland who loses the top of the general classification in favor of the Frenchman of Yamaha

The Dakar restarts and everything changes in the bikes, with the first twist that arrives already during the transfer to the start of the special when it is still pitch dark: Daniel Sanders, the Australian of Gas Gas third overall and winner of the special of two days ago, he crashes into a sidewalk, destroys the motorcycle and in the fall he injures his shoulder. For him, one of the most anticipated protagonists, transfer to the hospital and the race over. Stoic, on the other hand, because he dislocated his left collarbone in the special that led to Riyadh, but he didn’t want to abandon what could be his last Dakar, it’s Joan Barreda: the Honda Spaniard closes the 402 km with the third time, 2’51 “from the other Honda of the Chilean Cornejo Florimo and 2’07” of the KTM of the Argentine Kevin Benavides, the 2021 winner.

lose the compass – In a stage that alternated fast stretches with sand and dunes, with a lot of navigation, there were many who got lost, first of all Sam Sunderland, who with his Gas Gas started as leader of the general classification, only 28th of the day with 25 ’55 “late. Over 22 ‘also lost by Matthias Walkner (KTM), with between the two, Paolo Lucci, the best of the Italians, 26th at 25’06 ”with his Husqvarna of the Solarys team. Danilo Petrucci was doing a little better, who until the last Waypoint occupied the twentieth position of the day, but at the end of a difficult day (“I sucked at the navigation, I got lost I don’t know how many times and I also skipped a waypoint . In addition, I don’t know why, perhaps because of the antibiotics, I had to stop five times to pee “), in which in the final transfer due to problems with the petrol pump he also got towed, he finished 30th at 27’07” . Among others, 47th Giovanni Gritti and 50th Lorenzo Tonelli.

turnaround in general – Reversal also in the general classification, with the Frenchman of Yamaha, Adrien Van Beveren – tenth of the day – who overtakes Matthias Walkner for 5’12 “, who remains second for only 11” on Kevin Benavides. Sunderland slips down from the podium for now, 4th at 5’38 ”. With Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) 6th at 6’34 ”and the Hondas of Pablo Quintanilla and Barreda 6th and 7th 8’15” and 8’33 ”, a second week of those on fire is being prepared. Lucci, on the other hand, is 26 ° at 1h51 ‘. Tomorrow, in the stage that will lead to Wadi Ad Dawasir (395 km of special and 435 of transfer), new reversals are announced.

