Smart TVs have become an essential tool for enjoying online content, but not everyone has the budget to buy a giant screen. If you want to save and transform your old television into a smart TV, Bodega Aurrera has the perfect solution for you: the Roku LE TV Box for less than $600.

Transform your old television into a smart TV with the Roku LE TV Box from Bodega Aurrera, thanks to the ease it offers to add or move streaming channels and choose certain TV inputs on the home screen, you can have your favorite TV content at your fingertips.

Mama Lucha’s company offers the Roku LE TV Box, which allows you to enjoy Full HD 3930S3 streaming content at an incredible price of $559.00. Additionally, you have the option to pay it in up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $73.55.

Features of the Roku LE TV Box

◉ Simple Streaming: Delivers a smooth HD streaming experience on your TV at the best price.

◉ Easy to get started: Just plug it into your TV with the included high-speed HDMI cable and connect to the Internet.

◉ Easy setup: Brief step-by-step setup and easy-to-use on-screen experience make it perfect for both new users and seasoned professionals.

◉ Internal memory: 32MB

◉ RAM memory: 512MB

◉ TV Compatibility: 480i, 720p, 1080p

◉ Available applications: Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+, The Roku Channel, HBO, Claro, Pluto TV

Specifications:

◉ Model/Style/Type: LE Content Streaming Full HD 3930S3

◉ Width of Assembled Product: 3.5 cm

◉ Length of Assembled Product: 8.5 cm

◉ Height of Assembled Product: 2 cm

◉ Assembled Product Weight: 0.1 kg

◉ Resolution: 1080p

◉ Country of Origin: China

Packaging content:

◉ Roku LE

◉ Remote control

◉HDMI Cable

◉ Remote control batteries

◉ Main Color: Black/White

◉ Recommended age: 4 years and up

◉ Material: Plastic

How to use Roku?

Access your HDTV set-top box or antenna, and you can even power up your game console, all from the home screen.

Search by title, actor, actress or director and get results from featured channels to see where you can stream your favorite shows for free or at the lowest price.

The remote control is simple, designed to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand, it has everything you need to control your TV. It even lets you access popular channels like Netflix with the touch of a button.

Whether you watch cable or satellite TV, use an HDTV antenna, or love streaming, Roku TV’s easy guided setup lets you watch your favorite content without delays. With automatic updates, you’ll have the latest features and software versions without even thinking about it.