It’s been so many years that we no longer remember everything that happened, for example, that he had a gangster as a soul mate who corrupted the entire country with mountains of money or, for example, that he resigned from the presidency by fax. Now we have the news of his death. It is not appropriate to make black humor at a time like this, but the temptation is too great. We Peruvians cannot forget that we have seen him agonize for years to finally assure that he would run for president again, that is, that he had deceived us for more than a decade saying that he was dying, which finally happened. We all knew that sooner or later this would be confirmed, but he has lied to us so many times with this outcome that I cannot help but doubt it now that it seems a fait accompli. I will review my point of view when the grave has closed and the grass has grown on top of it, for now I prefer to be skeptical than to believe him once again. Just in case a ticktoker with the same face and the same promises appears tomorrow, assuring us that he is ready to govern the country for another decade. In fact, that is what he is trying to do when he has tried, so far without success, to be replaced by his own dynasty.

As happens with the human body, in a few years the slow and unstoppable mutation of cells transforms it into a completely different body, so we have changed as a country that slowly stops being what it has been to become another.

The country we are now is not the same as the one he governed 34 years ago. So many things have happened that we seem unrecognizable. It is not true that we were strong and happy because of the union, that we were ever well governed. That is not true, that is the myth of nostalgia that this story wants to tell us. In 1992 we were already a dysfunctional republic. His very arrival to power confirms this, without a party and totally unknown. What seemed normal to us in the country has exploded into pieces and now we live in times that are unusual for the old world, that we would never have suspected possible and we seem to have entered another totally unprecedented stage of decadence and misgovernment. This is also the legacy of the illustrious deceased whom we bury today. A television co-opted by the worst of the show, judges who understand that rabble.

It is not just the country, it is the world, a territory that smokes day and night like a torch because the number of fires is uncountable. So, if it is still possible, let us turn our gaze in another direction and take a deep breath of the pure air of Peru, before it becomes impossible to continue breathing in this land or, in the best style of the deceased, they privatize the air and charge us for breathing. It is not only Peru that is unrecognizable, the entire world is what has changed as much as a fire at home can change us.

Two ironic coincidences bid him farewell these days:

a. The fact that the outcome occurs on the same day that his arch-enemy Abimael Guzmán died.

b. He was laid to rest in the Museum of the Nation, the epicentre of a colossal sewage overflow. Those attending the wake, faithful supporters of the deceased, had to endure the bad smell and the risk of contracting some contagious disease.

Coincidence? Poetic justice? We really don’t know, but we are recording the fact so that everyone can make their own judgement.

Luis Jochamowitz He is a Peruvian writer, author of the most celebrated biography of the recently deceased autocrat, ‘Citizen Fujimori’.