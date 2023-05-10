With little more than five months left for the presidential elections in Argentina, the first polls carried out with the pre-candidates point to the leadership of three right-wing candidates. Independent candidate Javier Milei, who defines himself as “ultraliberal”, dominates the polls, with a score between 26% and 29%.

The consulting firms Synopsis and Reale Dalla Torre interviewed around 1,600 Argentines in the first two weeks of April and found that, in addition to Milei, the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, appears in second place in the sample, with a rate of voting intention between 11% and 18%, followed by former Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich, who boasts a variation between 8% and 17%. Both compete for space in the Together for Change coalition, in opposition to the current government of Alberto Fernández.

Synopsis also disclosed a scenario in which former president Cristina Kirchner would be a candidate for the left in the Frente de Todos coalition, which is facing difficulties in defining its candidate and should define a strategy at a congress on the 16th. accepted the pressure to be a government candidate, she would reach around 19% of the votes, according to the consultancy.

With interannual inflation that exceeds 100% and a serious economic crisis, Argentina is preparing to face one of the most diffused elections in its history, as evaluated by political analyst Esteban Regueira in an interview with People’s Gazette.

“This possible shift to the right can be interpreted as a channeling of the population’s frustrations with the economic and social results not met by the last government and also with the ideological back and forth within Argentine society in the last elections, which were very polarized”, he explains. .

“After years of military dictatorship, the young and rebellious vote in the 90s went to the center-left. Today, after 20 years of progressive and leftist government, people want to break with the status quo again and the rebelliousness in this scenario ends being the approximation with conservative guidelines.”

It is in this scenario that Javier Milei prospers, leader of the polls and who defines himself as a libertarian and anarcho-capitalist politician. His most famous economic proposal is the so-called “dollarization” of Argentina and the elimination of the peso as its currency, the main strategy for dealing with triple-digit inflation and “dynamiting the Central Bank” of Argentina, removing from the country’s politicians the “power to print money”.

A career political adviser, economist Javier Milei has also attracted attention for his inflammatory statements against traditional Peronist politicians and even those linked to the opposition Mauricio Macri, rejecting alliances with any of the traditional coalitions, considered by him “repugnant”.

Milei also draws attention to defenses considered ultraliberal, which include the right for citizens to market their own organs and the end of state control over this issue. “My first property is my body. Why couldn’t I dispose of it?”, She proposed in an interview with the channel All News earlier this month, as a way to bypass the queue of people waiting for organs.

In addition to economic issues, security is one of the most relevant issues for Argentines in the upcoming elections, as crime rates are on the rise. According to a survey published by the newspaper clarion with the support of Reale Dalla Torre Consultores, the increase in the cost of living is the main cause of concern for 80% of respondents. Next, at 60%, comes public safety. On this front, Mauricio Macri’s former minister stands out, considered by the Argentine press as a “hard line” against crime.

Patrícia Bullrich defended the reduction of the age of criminal responsibility to 15 years, legislative changes that allow the army to act on national issues, such as the fight against drug trafficking, and more recently, the demand for the use of the “taser” model weapon by police forces in public spaces – especially after the death of a female police officer, shot in February of this year in a subway station during an argument with one of the passengers. In December 2019, the newly sworn-in government of Alberto Fernández revoked the policy on the use of non-lethal weapons, including electric ones.

However, to win the Casa Rosada, Bullrich will first need to win the party primaries, running against Buenos Aires mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. To date, he is the highest-ranked Together for Change candidate in the polls and is considered a representative of the centre-right, nodding to both centrist and conservative constituencies.

Last year, for example, Larreta banned the use of neutral language in schools in the Argentine capital and, in January, appointed former national deputy Cynthia Hotton, known for her militancy against abortion, as president of the Social Council of Buenos Aires.

However, in the assessment of specialists, the mayor’s centrist bet and the lack of a clear position in relation to the economy could keep him stagnant in the polls. To reach the presidency, he will have to overcome the rejection of Macri (who ended his term in 2019 with high levels of disapproval), local rivalries, with Córdoba and Mendonça, for example, winning over the electorate beyond the capital and its alliances locations.

Political analyst Esteban Regueira believes that the Argentine electoral race is open and points out two main scenarios. He understands that the division between three names on the right, although from different spectrums, can benefit a possible single candidacy from the left if Kirchnerism chooses an heir.

“Now, if Kirchnerism is discarded, Larreta has made gestures to expand his electoral base in the interior, like the recent rally in Jujuy, and to show himself as a less tough party alternative than Bullrich. He can also thrive on ‘Milei’s fear’. At the same time, Larreta does not show a transparent economic plan”, he evaluated. “The real chances of each of them winning are open and will depend on the development of the electoral calendar in the coming months”, he pointed out.