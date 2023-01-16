Edward Gibbon wrote that “the history of empires is that of the misery of men. The history of science is that of its greatness and happiness. The last sequence of Christ and King It unites, then, the two passions of Gibbon (when Belén Cuesta and Cristóbal Suárez meet on the sly as the two characters they give life did for years).

More information

I think it was in the year 2001 when here is tomato announced, during after-dinner hours, that he would give the exclusive of who he had been with bundled up Bábara Rey for years. The gossip was older than the black thread, but it had never been said on television. The program was limited to chaining the words “Bárbara” and “Rey” to confirm what we already knew. And today there are already many documentaries, series, podcasts, articles and recordings of Villarejo that demonstrate what everyone was commenting on. That is the story of our misery, that of a showgirl deceiving the entire secret service and therefore an entire country because its head of state does not know how to keep his mouth shut or his fly up. And now that everything is so public that it seems that it doesn’t matter, it’s time to tell how big and happy a love triangle was that I, as a spectator, don’t remember being big or happy.

I, like you, remember shabby, sordid, grotesque. I don’t know if the series Christ and King it has a grain of truth. At the moment it is only the coming-out of a soap opera. What I know is that it is a fiction and that, if it exists, it is because the protagonists of our recent history are beginning to be more ghosts than truth. And what are the specters are nothing more than the distorted memory of something that we will never be able to touch.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP