Throughout thirteen years on the big screen, ‘The night of the devil It has been impacting us with each of its sequels, but this time it seems that it is coming to an end and successfully. With a more than chilling trajectory, viewers of this horror film have enjoyed five franchises and the last one has just broken an important record just over a month after its release.

‘The Night of the Demon: The Red Door’ It is the fifth installment of this saga and brings with it a favorable closing at the box office, which has helped to surpass two important films. With a collection that exceeds 182 million dollars, the feature film starring Patrick Wilson obtained very amazing numbers, considering that its budget was 16 million.

‘The night of the demon: the red door’: the best horror film at the box office

In this 2023, without a doubt, it will remain a mark in the history of the ‘Night of the Demon’ franchise, since its earnings have led it to surpass outstanding films of its genre that have already been released and that, at the time, They had a good income. This horror movie surpassed ‘Scream’ (168.9 million), ‘Evil Dead: Awakening’ (146.7 million) and ‘Megan’ (179 million).

Patrick Wilson has returned to be the protagonist of the highest grossing horror film of 2023. Photo: Cinescape

‘The Night of the Demon’ always triumphed at the box office

Throughout these thirteen years, the franchise has generally exceeded $100 million. However, this time, he achieved an important record. In this regard, let’s recap the box office achieved by this chilling feature film: in its first installment, in 2010, it collected 100.1 million dollars; in the second, he made 161.9 million dollars; Finally, in the fourth, it impressed by reaching 167 million dollars in 2018.

Who are the characters in ‘The Night of the Demon: The Red Door’?

Ty Simpkins as Dalton Lambert

Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert

Rose Byrne as Renai Lambert

Sinclair Daniel as Chris Winslow

Hiam Abbass as Professor Armagan

Andrew Astor as Foster Lambert

Juliana Davies as Kali Lambert

Steve Coulter as Carl

Peter Dager as Nick the Dick

Justin Sturgis as Alec Anderson

Joseph Bishara as Lipstick-Face Demon

David Call as Smash Face/Ben Burton

Leigh Whannell as Specs

Angus Sampson as Tucker

Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier

Kasjan Wilson as Young Dalton/Young Josh.

