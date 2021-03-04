The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Thursday that the exam started to authorize the use of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Europe. The announcement is a twist on what the European Commission had said in recent months.

Brussels even reached sow doubts on Sputnik V. On February 18, the president of the executive arm of the European Union, Úrsula Von der Leyen, went so far as to say: “We still wonder why Russia is theoretically offering millions and millions of doses while not making enough progress in the vaccination of their own population ”.

Europeans keep saying in public that they will not need the Russian vaccine. After the authorizations to that of Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, Brussels now expects that in three or a maximum of four weeks the EMA will approve the use of the vaccine from the Belgian laboratory Janssen, to be produced by the American multinational Johnson & Johnson. That vaccine should change the situation in Europe because it has obvious advantages, such as that it can be kept for months in a simple freezer or that it only needs one dose.

But the ideas of Brussels were altered in recent weeks because Hungary – and soon Slovakia – began to administer doses of Sputnik V. to its population, so the EMA has been forced to study the data on the Russian vaccine to authorize it for the European market. Moscow reacted on Thursday, ensuring that it can send 50 million doses to Europe in the second half of this year.

The EMA statement says that it has begun “a continuous study of Sputnik V. a vaccine against covid-19 developed by the Russian national center Gamaleya for epidemiology and microbiology” and that “it will be evaluated according to European standards of efficacy, safety and quality ”. A study published by the scientific journal ‘The Lancet’ claimed that Sputnik V has 92% efficiency, at the level of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which gave 93%. They are the two vaccines against covid-19 that better data of efficacy they gave in the trials.

Russia did not ask the EMA to authorize its vaccine, but it was done by the German laboratory R-Pharm Germany GmbH, which has an agreement with Russia to produce its vaccine on European territory. For a vaccine to be administered to Europeans it must be produced in a European plant Or, if not, the plant in a third country must be prepared to receive European inspectors.

The Russian vaccine generates anger in Europe. The need to increase the supply of vaccines made several European governments look to Moscow, although no European country is being able to administer all the vaccines it receives from pharmaceutical companies that have signed contracts with the European Commission.

Other countries, especially the Baltics, consider that the Russian vaccine is a political weapon of Moscow and that Europe should rule it out. Donald Tusk, former Polish prime minister, former president of the European Council and current leader of the European Christian Democratic parties, warned on Wednesday against the use of Sputnik V.

The authorization of the EMA, for which no date, it is only the first part of a process that has as second part a commercial authorization delivered by the European Commission.

The authorization of Sputnik V has another derivative. The European Commission is preparing the technical and legal details to launch, before next European summer, some kind of digital vaccination certificate that serves as a safe-conduct so that already vaccinated people can travel without being subjected to public health restrictions.

That would make tourism, a key sector that moves more than 10% of European GDP, reactivate. In order for people vaccinated with Sputnik V to receive this certificate, the vaccine must be approved for use in Europe.

