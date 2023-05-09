Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

A bear was found dead in Trentino. © Claudio Groff, Province of Trento

A week ago the carcass of a bear was discovered in Trentino. The public prosecutor’s office no longer rules out that it was people who killed the animal.

Trento – At the end of April, hikers discovered the carcass of the M62 bear in an impassable area on Lake Molveno. M62 was considered a problem bear, having approached very human settlements during its raids. Provincial President Maurizio Fugatti therefore released the animal for shooting.

M62’s body was already badly decomposed, making it difficult to determine the cause of death. However, due to the visible injuries, the authorities initially assumed a deadly turf war in which the four-year-old male animal fell victim to another, stronger bear.

However, according to the Ansa news agency, no cause of death could be determined during an autopsy of the animal’s body on Friday (May 5) at the Veterinary Institute in Legnare near Padua. The investigation, in which the experts were now present, was commissioned by the Province of Trento. It is possible that the dead bear was so mauled by scavengers after its death that it was initially assumed that another bear had attacked it. Further investigations are to follow.

However, the public prosecutor’s office in Trento has already opened an investigation into the death of M62 in order to clarify the exact circumstances of the animal’s death. Investigated against unknown. There is a suspicion of poaching.

