Is turning a Toyota into a Ferrari legally possible? Clearly not. And the 26-year-old from Asti was probably also aware of it and was surprised by the Finance Guard at the wheel of his F430. Or rather, of his fake F430: the fake Ferrari sports car had actually been “built” by hand by the driver himself, who had in fact transformed a Toyota MR Coupe in a car that seemed to come off the Maranello production lines. A detail that did not go unnoticed during a check by a patrol from the Asti economic-financial police unit.

As highlighted by the Guardia di Finanza itself, following the checks carried out, the car in question was found to be transformed in the bodywork and in the external accessories to make it completely similar to a Ferrari: in particular, the emblems, logos and original mechanical parts of the manufacturer, such as rims, brake calipers, front and rear bonnet, wheel arches and steering wheel, have been replaced with products practically identical to those installed on the Maranello sports car, produced in the five-year period from 2004 to 2009. As expected, the fake Ferrari was seizedwhile the 26-year-old who had planned everything and was behind the wheel of the car was reported for using registered trademarks without authorization.

“The service action, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Asti, testifies to the ongoing commitment of the Guardia di Finanza to counter the illicit supply chains of counterfeit made in Italy, assumes strategic value and aims at protection of national productionsespecially as in this case when they stand out for their high quality and for being one of the best known and most appreciated symbols of Italian style in the world – reads the note from the Gdf – It should be emphasized that the criminal proceedings are still in the final stage preliminary investigations and that the suspect’s responsibility will be definitively established only in the case of the issuance of an irrevocable sentence of conviction”.

Image: Guardia di Finanza