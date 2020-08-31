The discussion regarding the goalkeeper question at Hamburger SV in the last two years there has been no rest. If Julian Pollersbek was identified as one of the people responsible for the unsuccessful resurgence after the 2018/19 season, his successor Daniel Heuer Fernandes suffered a similar fate at the end of the following season. His demotion after the 28th matchday then again flushed Pollersbeck as number one into the goal of the Hanseatic League. But if you start the new series as a regular goalkeeper, you can Daniel Thioune still open.
“I still have to sort it out a bit for myself,” the trainer told the at the weekend Mopo to understand. Thioune, who maintains a close exchange on the T question with the specific goalkeeping coach of the Rothosen, Kai Rabe, has his three goalkeepers (Julian Pollersbeck, Daniel Heuer Fernandes and Tom Mickel) during the days in the training camp in Bad Häring, Austria Game time granted. In the previous three tests against Hansa Rostock, FC Midtjylland and FC Randers, the trio came on almost par equally distributed missions.
So has Thioune just not seen enough of all the candidates – or is he still keeping his decision to himself for strategic reasons (to keep the tension going)? With regard to goalkeepers, such skirmishes are actually counterproductive. Clarity and the associated planning security are important in this position, also to allow the overall structure to be incorporated. But since the final formation for the central defense operating in front of the keeper has not yet been found, the whole thing is not so tragic in this case.
Or is it perhaps haunted, and that would be another approach, in the back of Thioune’s mind the quite conceivable scenario that Pollersbeck will leave the club this summer? In this case, so one heard from the environment, it should by no means be the case that Heuer Fernandes would then automatically take over.
It is clear that Pollersbeck is currently entering his last year of contract. An unsatisfactory situation – especially for the club. Which has therefore already lowered the price tag for the keeper considerably. People at the Volkspark would be satisfied with a low seven-figure sum. Alone – there are still no specific offers for the U21 European champions from 2017.
Given these aspects, it is not unlikely that the current three-man constellation in the goalkeeper position will be broken. It is quite possible that both Pollersbeck’s departure and the then necessary procurement of a new keeper can only be realized at the beginning of October, towards the end of the transfer period.
If the start of the competitive game today, Pollersbeck would be number one. Although he last acted against Feyenoord Rotterdam once or twice uncertainly in the game with the ball, but in return thwarted some clear scoring opportunities for the Dutch in a brilliant way.
