After being announced at last summer’s Xbox Game Showcase, Forza Motorsport has received few updates on its development status or what we can expect from the title that will arrive as a reboot of the franchise. Specifically, it has been more than half a year since the last news we had about it, something that has changed today.

As we have seen through the official account of Forza Motorsport, Turn 10 has shared some news about when we can see the title in action, and it has done so through the monthly streaming that they usually do from the company, in which they have ensured that soon we’ll see Forza Motorsport in motion.

.@LoungeToy dropped by Forza Monthly to deliver an update on Forza Motorsport. Participants in the Forza Feedback Panel are starting to get their hands on part of the game for playtesting! pic.twitter.com/bXzhuI7PKa – Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) April 6, 2021

Soon we will be able to see Forza Motorsport in motion

The study has ensured that shortly we can see the next title of the franchise, and has ensured that those who sign up for the Forza Feedback Panel program will be able to test it with their own hands. Therefore, if you want to try to be one of the lucky ones who can test the game before it hits the market, you can sign up here.

Soon we will be able to share with our players in the Forza Feedback Panel that you can really get your hands on a part of our new Forza Motorsport game

For those who do not know what the Forza Feedback Panel is about, it is a program similar to the one 343 Industries carries out with the Halo series, allowing players to test the games in advance before they hit the market.

As for the rest of the news, we will continue to await the next updates that Turn 10 makes on the title.