Turmeric is the best medicine in Ayurveda. It keeps all the health right. Turmeric is pungent, astringent and has hot effects. Raw turmeric has been used in Ayurveda for centuries. Turmeric contains a lot of nutrients including vitamin C, vitamin E, iron, zinc, which make turmeric an essential part of our life.

Turmeric can be used to get rid of all defects.

Helps digestion, maintains balance of intestine, reduces gas, has tonic properties and is an antibiotic.

Turmeric can be used for cough, phlegm, diabetes, hemorrhoids, wound irritation and skin problems. It also helps reduce anxiety and stress.

The easiest way to include it in the diet is turmeric pickle. It is easy to make and looks delicious. Let us know how to make it.

You need these ingredients for turmeric pickle

1 cup raw fresh turmeric roots

3 tablespoons mustard oil

1 teaspoon black mustard

A pinch of asafoetida

1 teaspoon pickle spice powder

2 pinch salt

4 teaspoons lemon juice

Now know the method of making turmeric pickle

Turmeric root and pickle spice powder are available from most Indian grocery stores. Turmeric root looks like a little ginger, but under the month-old peels it is brilliant yellow.

Wash the roots of turmeric and dry it well. Peel and cut into long pieces.

Heat the oil and add mustard seeds and chop it. Cool it and pour over the chopped turmeric.

Now add pickle spice powder, lemon juice and salt to it. stir well.

Place the glass in an air tight pot and store in the refrigerator.

This pickle is fresh for 1 month, just a drop of water should not be added to it. Water will spoil the pickle. Eat small amounts of this pickle with food.

It is also important to know the health benefits of raw turmeric

1. Able to fight cancer

The main reason for using turmeric as a medicine in Ayurveda is the anti cancer compound present in turmeric. A research conducted at the National Cancer Institute in Italy in 2016 confirmed that raw turmeric intake not only reduces the chance of getting cancer, but is also effective in eliminating tumors from bad radiation.

Also read: If you want to nourish your skin and hair from inside, then include these 5 foods in the diet

2. helpful in getting rid of acne

According to a research by the University of Georgia Department of Dermatologists, using turmeric as a pack on the face provides relief from acne. The antibacterial properties present in turmeric cleanse your skin, eliminating acne-causing bacteria.

3. Eliminates all throat problems

According to Punjab University Department of Pathology, turmeric is effective in relieving throat infection. Gargling with half a teaspoon of salt and half a teaspoon of turmeric in warm water provides instant relief in sore throat and pain.

4. helpful in losing weight

According to an article published in the Journal of Nutritional Bio Chemistry, raw turmeric is helpful in reducing weight. Dissolve one spoon of turmeric in a glass of warm water and drink it when it cools down. Turmeric intensifies metabolicism which causes weight loss.

Also read: Consuming turmeric or applying it on the skin: know what is more beneficial for skin

5. Turmeric is also an immunity booster

Do you know that turmeric is also able to increase your immunity. Turmeric is mainly used in Ayurveda due to these properties. In winter you can consume turmeric by adding milk. To avoid colds, it should be consumed every night before sleeping.

Hopefully you will try this simple recipe and take advantage of raw turmeric.