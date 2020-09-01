It is true that turmeric has magical properties. It benefits the body from both inside and outside. This is the reason why maximum use of turmeric is recommended in food and application. The antioxidant properties present in turmeric protect the skin cells from free radical damage. Turmeric works well on acne, blemishes, and other skin-related problems. Every home spice has turmeric and its bright yellow color is not only your food color, but also enhances the beauty of your skin. So let us tell you here about the beauty benefits of turmeric which may not even make your most expensive creams. Use turmeric like this, every problem will be removed in a pinch

To remove bruises or scars

If there are any bruises or wounds on your body, then mix turmeric with lemon juice and cream. Being antiseptic, it acts as a bleaching agent to lighten the stains. Apply this paste on the affected area daily and wash it after drying. Within ten to fifteen days you will see the scars getting lighter.

Facialize with curd and get natural glow

Measures to prevent aging

Turmeric contains curcuminoid dyes, which help the body to use antioxidants properly. Because antioxidants protect skin cells from free radical damage, which slows down the effect of age on the skin and also removes skin wrinkles and fine lines or spots. For this, you mix turmeric with raw milk and egg albumin and apply it on the face and wash it after drying. This will also enhance the color and will also make the skin tight.

Relieve dry and rough skin

Dry and rough skin is like a stain in beauty. To avoid this, mix turmeric with coconut oil and make a paste. Now apply it on the skin and massage it well. In a few days you will find that your skin is very beautiful and full of moisture. Sometimes you can add a few drops of honey to it.

Remedies to remove burn marks

Make a paste by mixing turmeric with a pinch of baking powder and raw milk or curd. Keep it covered for a minute and then leave it on the affected area like a paste. When it dries, then wash it with clean water. Do this for a few days every day.

To fix stretch marks

If you have got marks of stretch marks on your skin after pregnancy, then to get rid of it, mix lemon juice, one teaspoon of castor oil and two vitamin E capsules in turmeric and massage it gently with hands on the affected area. Do it Do this continuously for a few days and then do it twice a week. Scars will lighten up.

Such masks made to get blonde

Turmeric naturally enhances facial brightness and whiteness. Mix one teaspoon of honey, one teaspoon of milk, 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric and lemon juice to remove patches, scars and blackness on the skin. Now apply this pack on the skin and massage it first, then leave it on the skin for at least 25 minutes and then wash it. It will show a magical effect on your skin.

For pimples

If there is too much nail-acne on the face, for this you should mix turmeric with 2 teaspoons red sandalwood powder and raw milk and apply it on the face. Wash when dry. This solution will eliminate your problem from its root. Just make a habit of applying it regularly.

This is how to create natural exfoliate

You can also make exfoliate with turmeric. For this, take 1 tbsp of oatmeal and mix 1 tbsp of ground masoor dal, 1 tbsp of turmeric powder and raw milk. Now apply this paste on your skin and massage with light hands. This will be an exfoliate or a boil that will remove all the impurities in your body. Buy turmeric lumps from the market. Soak this lump in dry or raw milk and grind it. You will get more effect from it.