Turku | The large industrial hall is burning in Turku, people are advised to avoid moving in the area

Turku|The fire place is located on Pläkkikaupungkatu. 28 units of the rescue service have been dispatched to the scene.

Turku The roof structures of an industrial hall measuring more than 3,000 square meters are on fire on Pläkkikaupungkatu, says Varsinais-Suomen rescue service.

People are advised to avoid moving in the area. In addition, the ventilation and windows of the buildings in the area must be closed.

The rescue service was notified of a large building fire shortly before half past three in the afternoon. 28 units of the rescue service have been dispatched to the scene.