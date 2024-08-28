Turku | The large industrial hall burned down, movement in the area should still be avoided

Turku|The roof structures of the industrial hall caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Turku The roof structures of an industrial hall with a size of more than 3,000 square meters burned on Pläkkikaupungkatu on Wednesday, according to Varsinais-Suomen rescue service. No one was injured in the fire.

The rescue service was notified of a large building fire shortly before half past three in the afternoon.

Fire has been brought under control, the rescue service said after six in the evening. The fire department was able to limit the fire area to approximately 500 square meters.

Rescue operations are now focused on trail clearing and extinguishing.

Pläkkikaupunginkatu is still closed to traffic. According to the police, the situation no longer poses a danger to people in the vicinity, but movement in the area should still be avoided.