Turku | The council approved Ratapiha’s site plan change and 42 million in funding for Areenahytiö

April 18, 2023
April 18, 2023
Turku will get a new tourism symbol, assures the city’s head of office, Tuomas Heikkinen.

Turku On Monday evening, the city council approved the change in Ratapiha’s site plan and the decision by which the city contributes 42 million euros to Areenahytiö’s financing.

The arena company is building a hockey arena for 10,000 spectators at the Ratapiha in Turku, which is also suitable as a concert venue. The total budget of the arena is 100 million euros.

The Ratapiha project in Turku has been compared in public to the arena completed in the core of Tampere.

“Ratapiha is a large-scale project, where the entire area previously reserved only for the railway and the depot is completely reborn. Turku will get a new tourist asset and a very interesting and easily accessible experience area in the center of Turku”, outlines the head of Turku’s office Tuomas Heikkinen on the city’s website.

A major project the background is privately owned and financed by Turku Ratapihan Kehitys oy (TRK). According to its cost calculations, the total price of Areena will rise to 100 million euros from the previously estimated 66 million euros. The background of the price increase is the global increase in construction costs and interest rates.

In addition to the EUR 42 million financing that has just been decided, the city of Turku granted TRK a junior loan of EUR eight million. TRK pays the infrastructure costs of the entire area.

To the railway yard in addition to the Arena, plenty of other activities are planned. The plans include the year-round family tourism center Genesis as well as business activities such as a hotel, office space, a grocery store, a doctor’s office and a daycare center. There would be 270 rooms in the hotel, 1,500 workplaces in the offices.

There would be about a thousand apartments in the area. The houses would be placed in two clusters. In addition, various squares are coming to the area.

The employment effect during the construction period of the project is estimated to be approximately 3,100 person-years and during the operational phase approximately 1,500 person-years per year.

In total, the amount of Ratapiha’s investments will be around 410 million euros without the housing construction part.

The track park project has changed along the way so that the future of Turkuhalli, the ice hockey and concert hall in Artukainen, is no longer connected to it.

