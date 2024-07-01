Turku | The children were fitted with their own seats on the buses – “This is what we hope for elsewhere in Finland as well”

Turku|Fixed child safety seats are now available on some of Turku’s local transport buses. The empty stroller can be attached to the wall hook for the duration of the trip.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Starting Monday, child safety seats will be in use on some buses in Turku. The upper age limit for using the seat is 4 years, the weight limit is 18.5 kg and the height limit is 105 cm. It is hoped that the reform will reduce injuries and encourage families with children to use public transport.

Turku child safety seats have been put into use on the buses this week from Monday.

Turku region’s public transport Föli installed child seats on some of its lines, reportedly the first local transport operator in the whole of Finland. The purpose is to make traveling for babies and children safer.

Each bus has two safety seats. They are located in the front of the bus and are firmly attached to the seats. The upper age limit for seats is 4 years, the weight limit is 18.5 kilograms and the height limit is 105 centimeters.

An idea the chairman of the public transport board of the Turku urban area drove forward from the car seats Janika Takatalo (cook).

“These are the best moments of municipal politics”, he rejoices.

32-year-old Takatalo has two small children of his own. He hopes that the reform could avoid injuries and encourage families with children to use public transport.

People have admired the seats on social media. We hope for a similar reform in the rest of Finland.

“Turku is a pioneer in this,” says Takatalo.

Turku director of public transport Shirpa Korte has also noticed the discussions that the reform has sparked on social media.

The reactions have mainly been positive. However, among the crowd there is reflection on necessity and functionality.

“That’s what we’re going to find out in practice,” Korte says.

He says that he is looking forward to watching how much the seats are used and how well they work in people’s everyday lives.

In social media people are wondering what to do with the empty strollers. Korte says that you can leave strollers in the area designated for them, just like before.

“Just apply the brakes and attach to the hook on the wall of the bus,” advises Korte.

Föli does not own buses, but enters into operating agreements with various parties. Takatalo says that many factors are taken into account in the competition, such as price and environmental friendliness.

Nowadays, operators get “extra points” in Föli’s competitions when they also offer child seats, Takatalo states.

The seats can now be found on the lines operated by the public transport company Nobina in Turku due to the start of a new service contract. The other Föli buses do not have seats for now.