Saturday, September 7, 2024
Turku | Injuries to two in an act of violence in Citymarket, the police are investigating as aggravated assault

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2024
in World Europe
Turku | Injuries to two in an act of violence in Citymarket, the police are investigating as aggravated assault
The police are investigating the matter as aggravated assault.

With the police was a violent crime-related task in Turku’s Länsikeskus K-Citymarket after 7pm on Saturday.

Two people were injured as a result of the situation, says the Southwest Finland police in a press release. The police are investigating the matter as aggravated assault.

Several patrols participated in the urgent task, the release states. Citing investigative reasons, the police situation center will not comment further on the events on Saturday evening.

The police are asking for observations about the incident by e-mail to [email protected] or by Whatsapp to 050 411 7655.

