Turku | Huge sailing ships will set off from Turku, water traffic will be restricted elsewhere on Sunday

Turku|Water traffic will be closed from the waterways coming to the port of Turku before noon, according to estimates, for about two and a half hours.

The Tall Ships Races -the closing day of the event causes restrictions on water traffic in Turku on Sunday.

The waterways leading to the port of Turku will be closed at half past twelve, says the inspector Joonas Tikka From the Southwestern Finland Police.

The reason is the sailing parade starting at twelve, where the ships participating in the event leave Turku.

Water traffic is restricted by the decision of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom on Aurajoki, Pitkälläsalmi, the Ruissalo channel and the shipping lanes on the south and north sides of the Ison-Puk harbor up to the level of Kuuvannoka.

The waterways will probably be closed until around two in the afternoon.

“The goal is for the sailing ships to be on their way in about two hours, and the channels will be opened,” says Tikka.

Among other things, the Southwest Finland Police and the Turku Sea Rescue Association will direct and secure traffic on site on Sunday.

To the parade of sails more than 60 sailboats participate. The ships depart from Turku’s Aurajoki and head to Airisto in the harbor fairway.

According to the police, there are no special water traffic restrictions in the Airisto area, but the police ask that the effects of sailing ships be taken into account there as well.

From Turku, sailing ships head towards Mariehamn.

