Turku | Chase in Turku: The policeman was slightly injured while catching the motorist

Turku|The driver of the car caused dangerous situations when he ran away from the police. One police officer was slightly injured during the arrest.

A passenger car the driver ran away from the police and caused dangerous situations in traffic on Monday morning, says the Varsinais-Suomen police department. One police officer was slightly injured during the arrest of the driver.

The Southwestern Finland police received information about a possibly intoxicated driver on Henrikinkatu in Turku shortly after 11 o’clock in the morning. The police then found the vehicle in front of the Cathedral.

When the driver saw the police, he chased the police away. The police followed the vehicle from a distance because of the fugitive’s vehicle and driving style.

The police hit-and-run driver drove towards the Naantali expressway. There, the vehicle he was driving collided with two cars at the intersection of Uhrilähtenkatu, after which the police wedged the vehicle off the road.

One police officer was slightly injured and the police car was damaged during the arrest of the driver.

The police’s situation center was told early in the evening that according to the current information, there is no reason to suspect that bystanders were injured in the situation, even though the situation did cause dangerous situations.

The arrested driver is suspected of aggravated endangering traffic safety, aggravated drunken driving and a drug offence. The driver is suspected of using drugs. However, according to the police, he had not consumed alcohol.