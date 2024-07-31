Turku | “A strong pull towards home”, comments the chairman of the committee on Orpo’s one-hour train view

Turku|Jouni Ovaska, chairman of the Transport and Communications Committee, considers Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s statement on the implementation of the one-hour train project “exceptionally tough”.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said on Wednesday In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, that “there are no two words” about the implementation of the Turku hourly train project. According to Orpo, the project will therefore be implemented in accordance with the government program.

However, the project has so far aroused disagreement among the members of the governing parties.

Chairman of the Transport and Communications Committee Jouni Ovaskan (center) thinks that Orpo’s statement does not mean that the conflicts around the issue have disappeared.

“It seems that there are more and more critical voices within the government against this whole project,” says Ovaska.

For example, the chairman of the parliamentary group of basic Finns Jani Mäkelä and the Minister of Transport and Communications Lulu Wrist (ps) have opposed the project in recent days, says Ovaska.

“This is a rude homecoming from the prime minister.”

The project Orpo commented on the divisive discussion around in an interview with HS, saying that the discussion has included a lot of misunderstanding and exaggeration.

“This has now mostly become the coalition’s own project. Basic Finns and Rkp have made very critical statements,” says Ovaska.

Ovaska considers Orpo’s statement about the realization of the project to be “exceptionally harsh”. He believes that Orpo is trying to get the government’s lines straight with his statement.

“I don’t think it will help in this situation anymore,” he states.

“Especially when the EU gave a negative funding decision, it showed the governing parties that the project is not profitable.”

The Länsirata project company has promoted the implementation of Turku’s high-speed train connection. The company also applied for EU money for the project, which was ultimately not received.

Ovaska considers it special that, in his opinion, there has not been a proper social discussion about the project. The promotion of the hourly train is hidden behind the project company and is behind a veil of secrets, says Ovaska.

“Traditionally, this has not been done in Finland, but large road projects have been budget-financed, in which case the parliament and MPs have also been able to catch up with the content of these projects.”

In scope According to Ovaska, the one-hour train project has been very large and historically exceptionally large.

In his own opinion, the project should be stopped. During the term of office, the road repair debt will increase if no changes are made to the funding, says Ovaska.

“When you think in terms of the national economy, it would be most profitable to stop the project.”

“Especially now as the chairman of the transport committee, when we have heard about the state of Finland’s rail network, these funds should be used to improve the roads,” says Ovaska.

Väyläverkko means Finland’s entire road network. According to the Väylävirasto, its length is approximately 78,000 kilometers in total.