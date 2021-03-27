The Nicaraguan and Turks and Caicos Islands soccer teams begin their most recent World Cup dream this Saturday, when they make their debut in the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The covid-19 pandemic has prompted two of the most modest teams from their respective neighborhoods to play at the Pan American Stadium in San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic, where the Turks and Caicos Islands will act as host.
