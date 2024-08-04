Between the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic lies one of the best kept secrets in the North Atlantic: the Turks and Caicos Islands. A British Overseas Territory, it is an archipelago made up of 40 islands (only six are inhabited) that houses Grace Bay Beach, the beach that has been at the top of the list of the best beaches in the world for years. Five kilometres of white sand and transparent water, devoid of algae, rocks or jellyfish. The turquoise colour is so incredible that it seems like science fiction, with a hue that is impossible to capture faithfully with a camera. I am not exaggerating: looking at the horizon is like falling into a dream. It delights both the most contemplative and lovers of water sports, as it has the third largest coral reef in the world, making it an undisputed favourite among scuba diving and snorkelling enthusiasts. But this is not its only jewel.

These islands belong to the United Kingdom – so be careful, they drive on the left – and although the official language is English, Spanish is also spoken. Their history is strongly marked by slavery and the majority of the population are descendants of Africans enslaved during the colonial era. They are mostly Christians and on Sundays they dress in their best clothes to go to church, many with gospel masses.

Life here slows down and calms down, everything moves at a happy and gentle tropical pace. Its development revolves around tourism, being the resorts Luxury hotels are the undisputed owners of entertainment and those that occupy the first line of the beach. All-inclusive hotels attract families, but this is also a favorite destination for couples in love and there are establishments that only allow adults as guests. Some accommodations offer services for a marriage proposal in a very quiet beach environment. instagrammableFor some it is the height of tackiness, for others it is the perfect scenario.

On these islands everything is expensive because everything is imported. It is worth visiting a supermarket to be amazed by the prices. A watermelon costs around 14 euros; an avocado, 4; almond or oat milk, 12; a box of cookies, 10. As an alternative to paying 553 to 1,110 euros per night in one of the outrageous hotels or villas, it is advisable to stay in an Airbnb and buy a day pass to one of the hotels, which can include the use of swimming pools, sun loungers and beach towels, as well as a bar and open buffet.

For Europeans, this archipelago is a complete unknown: only 2.8% of visitors come from the Old Continent. Being only a three-hour flight from New York and its currency being the dollar (the plugs are also American-style), it is a very attractive destination for Americans, who here represent no less than 84% of tourism.

In fact, these islands are a paradise that was discovered a long time ago by celebrities such as actor Bruce Willis, designer Donna Karan and Keith Richards, guitarist of the Rolling Stones. They all bought mansions on Parrot Cay, one of the smallest and most protected islands in Caicos, which the most curious can access, despite it being private, by reserving a room at the COMO Parrot Cay Resort, a five-star hotel where the average room rate is $1,329 per night (about €1,225). Whether they own villas or not, it remains one of the favourite destinations for stars. The Kardashian sisters, Messi, Beyoncé and Brad Pitt, among others, come here to spend their holidays.

These islands are the kingdom of seashells in all their forms. An example of their abundance is the beach at Blue Hills. wanderluster / Alamy / CORDON PRESS

In the Turks and Caicos Islands, there are hardly any taxes to be paid for being a millionaire or owning a business, and since the local currency is the dollar, Americans do not lose any money in the conversion, so they became one of the most coveted tax havens. In 2022, the European Union added them for the first time to its list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, removing it in February 2024, once certain reforms were implemented.

There is no other place in the world where you can enjoy tasting conch in all its forms more. It is the signature dish. In fact, the only conch farm in the world was here, but it was closed after the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

An example of the abundance of shells is found on Blue Hills Beach on the island of Providenciales, where the sea is full of these mollusks in all sizes. A tongue made of shells stretches from the shore as far as the eye can see. Shells are everywhere on the sand as well. Every tourist is allowed to take one home, but it is essential to clean them well to avoid the nauseating smell. An alternative to avoid this hassle is to buy one at one of the stalls on the beach. They are also used as a musical instrument, although it requires a certain virtuosity to get the sound of the trumpet. I am content to listen to the sea when I put them in my ear and teleport myself back to the islands.

A horseback ride along the sea in Providenciales. Dennis Frates (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

Although you can try conch at any restaurant on the islands, one of the best places to eat them is at the iconic Da Conch Shack in Blue Hills. An open-air restaurant, overlooking the sea, with pastel-colored tables, surrounded by palm trees and with the best tropical vibe. It is impossible to be there without a smile of pleasure escaping. You can taste the cracked shell (chopped, fried snail) in a salad (ceviche style), in the form of a hamburger or in fritters. All accompanied by cocktails made with rum, from the classic mojitos, piña coladas and daiquiris to local punches. But although the local gastronomy focuses on fish and seafood (lobster, ceviche, grouper tacos), chicken and pork are also popular. jerk or barbecue.

A day in Providenciales

You land on Providenciales, the most developed island and home to most of the population (the archipelago’s inhabitants are less than 48,000), and from here the adventure begins. There are impressive sandy beaches, each characterized by its own uniqueness. Sapodilla Bay is a beach frequented by locals, ideal for children because it is sheltered from the wind, and also for groups of friends, as it has beach bars. Leeward Bay is one of the most impressive and Taylor Bay, the wildest.

The activity par excellence is horseback riding in the sea, suitable even for beginners. There are companies that offer their services to children as young as seven years old, such as Provo Ponies or Unique Tours. The experience is unforgettable, there are not many places where you can do something like that! You can also swim with dolphins (there is one, Jojowhich has been a national heritage site since 1989), whale watching or tours kayaking through the mangroves to see giant turtles.

An iguana on Little Water Cay beach. Buena Vista Images / GETTY

Chalk Sound National Park is a must-see. It revolves around a lagoon of the most beautiful and hypnotic blue. Barracudas, sharks and rays can be found there, so this is not a place to swim, but you can eat or stop for a coffee at Las Brisas restaurant and, from there, rent kayaks to visit nearby islands, such as the iguana island, officially called Little Water Cay. You can also delight in simply driving around the impressive mansions in the area, some valued at 75 million euros.

And for those who want to immerse themselves in island culture, there’s nothing better than the Fish Fry at Stubb Diamond Plaza in Providenciales. This is a fair of food, drink and street vendors enlivened by live music. It takes place every Thursday night and attracts locals and tourists alike.

In short, the Turks and Caicos Islands are the idyllic setting we’ve all dreamed of. It’s pure joy. And the ultimate plan, mind you, is to do nothing.

Subscribe here to the The Traveler’s newsletter and find inspiration for your next trips on our accounts Facebook, X and Instagram.