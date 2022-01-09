The Darvaza Gas Crater is the most popular tourist attraction in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan president Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov has ordered a burning gas crater known as the Gate of Hell to be extinguished. According to the news agency AFP, among others.

The Darvaza gas crater, which has erupted in the middle of the Karakum Desert for at least fifty years, is Turkmenistan’s most popular tourist destination, but the president says it is also a nuisance to the environment and health.

“The crater will have negative effects on the environment and the health of nearby residents,” Berdymuhamedov said in a televised broadcast in Ashgabat on Saturday. “In addition, we are wasting our valuable natural resources, which could generate significant revenue for the well-being of the people.”

Fucking the gate is a 70-meter-wide and 20-meter-deep piece from which the leaking methane burns with a hot flame. The origin of the crater is not certain, but the most popular explanation is that it was born in 1971, when a Soviet gas drill hit a large deposit that collapsed and engulfed a drilling rig inside the country. Geologists then set the leaking gas on fire.

A Canadian researcher taking soil samples from the gate of hell George Kourounis says the broadcaster BBC’s in an interview that there is at least one competing story about the birth of the crater. According to it, the collapse would have taken place as early as the 1960s, but the gas would not have been set on fire until the mid-1980s.

It is clear, according to researchers, that the mare is not the result of any natural phenomenon, but is man-made.

President Berdymuhamedov ordered the fire to be extinguished for the first time as early as 2010, but experts did not figure out how the extinguishing operation should be done.

Berdymuhamedov officially named the crater “Shine of Krakow” in 2018, but the monttu is still widely known by its old name.