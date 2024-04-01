Turkmenistan | The authorities also interfered with the dish antenna: “Everything here is blocked”

“Facebook, Instagram and YouTube are familiar to us, but we cannot access them. Everything here is blocked,” describes a fruit seller in the capital Ashgabat.

Turkmenistan a forty-year-old living in the capital Yusup Bakshiev liked to watch foreign TV channels via satellite at home until the local authorities arrived at his door.

“I had to remove the satellite dish from outside my apartment. According to the authorities, it didn't fit the city's architecture,” Bakshijev tells the news agency AFP.

Now he is – like the rest of the country's inhabitants – dependent on the Turkmen media, which is completely state-owned. The broadcasts consist of official state announcements, and in the usual content, people praise and praise the president Serdar Berdimuhamedov administration.

“Turkmenistan television content is very boring and does not provide information. The same programs run again and again,” says Bakshijev.

Some western international channels still operate in Turkmenistan, but so few people speak English in the country that the number of viewers on the channels is very small.

The operator of the Turkmen.News website blocked in Turkmenistan from the Netherlands Ruslan Mjatiev describes the country's media landscape as non-existent.

“At home, people see nothing but father and son Berdimuhamedov's personality cult-building propaganda,” Mjatiev says.

Turkmenistan also almost completely controls which sites and services citizens browse. Messaging apps like Whatsapp, Viber, Signal and Telegram are blocked.

Their cause is being pushed by Bizbarde, the Turkmen equivalent of a messaging app whose contents are monitored by the administration. For watching videos, Belet is used, the content of which has largely been stripped of foreign content.

“Facebook, Instagram and YouTube are familiar to us, but we cannot access them. Everything here is blocked,” said a fruit seller in the capital, Ashgabat Byashim Ishanguliyev says.

“In addition, the internet is very slow. If someone manages to upload an interesting video clip or movie, we watch it together,” says the 19-year-old fruit seller.

Turkmenistan the architect of strict control is President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who came to power the other year. He follows his father who still wields great power Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the footsteps. Father ruled Turkmenistan for 15 years with an iron grip and is still the object of intense personal worship.

The current power wielder, Serdar, has also taken initiatives to speed up the tightening of the control apparatus. Earlier this year, the president announced that Turkmenistan must “strengthen the country's cyber security.” It is feared that this will weaken access to information even further in the isolated country, which ranks among the weakest in international measurements.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov has taken initiatives to speed up the tightening of the control apparatus. The picture is from 2022.

For example Freedom House organization has characterized Turkmenistan as “the worst of the worst” in terms of civil rights and political freedoms. Measuring press freedom Reporters Without Borders organization also places Turkmenistan at the tail end of freedoms, just slightly above North Korea, China and Iran.

Working in the capital Oksana Shumilova media control doesn't seem to be a problem. When reading the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper, Shumilova says that state-controlled content brings a sense of stability and calm.

“There are no critical articles or negative information,” he says.