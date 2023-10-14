Dubai (Etihad)

Turkmenistan continues its preparatory camp in Dubai, in anticipation of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, including a match with Shabab Al-Ahly on Sunday evening, at Rashid Stadium, after beating United 3-1 in the “first friendly” match in the match that was held last week.

Coach Mergen Urazov summoned 24 players to enter the Turkmenistan national team’s camp in the Emirates, which will be held for 11 days, extending until next Wednesday.

Turkmenistan’s victory over “United” came with goals scored by Ruslan Mingazov, Mirat Anaev and Elman Tagayev, before playing a stronger match, as he described on his official website, against the UAE champion, where “The Knights” won the “ADNOC Professional League” title last season, and occupies the lead. This season.

The draw for the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup has placed Turkmenistan in a group that includes Iran, Uzbekistan, and the promotion from Hong Kong and Bhutan. Turkmenistan will play its first match next November 16 against Uzbekistan.