Turkmen veterans of the Great Patriotic War were forced to pay independently for gifts, which, according to tradition, will be given to them on Victory Day on behalf of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. This was reported by Radio Azaltyk (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent).

According to the newspaper, this practice continues in the country for the second year in a row. In particular, in 2020, the winners were presented with a commemorative medal and 200 manats (about 4.2 thousand rubles) by May 9. This year, this practice was reported by the relatives of the logistic veterans in the Farap stage of the Lebap velayat.

In addition, the elderly were required to issue the necessary social security papers. It is also alleged that officials withheld part of the donations for gifts for needs not related to the organization of the holiday. Officially, the country’s authorities have not confirmed this information.

Earlier, the Belarusian authorities refused from one-time payments to veterans of the Great Patriotic War in honor of Victory Day. They did not explain the reasons for this decision, but noted that in previous years, material assistance to the participants in the Great Patriotic War was irregular.