Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhammedov has arrived in Moscow, the country’s embassy in Russia said on May 9.

“We confirm that the president has arrived in Moscow to participate in the Victory Parade,” the diplomats quoted the message as saying. TASS.

The politician will attend the celebrations dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, and will also become a guest of the military Parade on Red Square.

Earlier, on May 9, Berdimuhamedov congratulated the citizens of the country on the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. He noted the merits of the elderly, women and children who, in harsh times, remained in the rear and did everything for the front.

The fact that Berdimuhamedov would arrive in Moscow was reported the day before, on May 8.

It also became known that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the leaders of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), who arrived in Moscow on Victory Day, will be together with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the stands during the parade on Red Square.

