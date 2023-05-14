Two political analysts from Turkey present to “Sky News Arabia” the most prominent promises of the most prominent candidates in the presidential race, namely President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (69 years), who focuses on loans and jobs, and his rival, the candidate of the opposition “nation” coalition, Kamal Kılıçdar Oglu (73 years). , which focuses on freedoms, and which one will succeed in touching the needs of the 5 million new small voters.

Erdogan’s promises

Abdullah Aydogan, a Turkish political analyst, points out that the Justice and Development Party, during its more than 20 years in power, has succeeded in having almost half of its members young.

Among Erdogan’s promises to the youth to achieve a better future for them, as Erdogan observes:

Strengthening the family financially and morally in the upcoming presidential term.

Providing soft loans for marriage.

The “Youth Card” application to benefit from cultural and artistic activities such as theater and cinema for free or at a reduced price, and to provide 10 GB of free internet access per month to university youth.

Extensive plans to create a generation of young entrepreneurs through subsidized loans for private business owners.

Emphasis on the role of youth in making development projects and decision-making.

New legislation to lower the age for running for elections and voting.

Turkish newspapers add to the above:

The electoral program of the Justice and Development Party talks about creating 6 million new jobs in 5 years, and reducing the unemployment rate to 7%.

Kilicdaroglu promises

The opposition candidate promises to establish huge economic projects, including 9 special economic zones and agricultural and animal husbandry projects, that will reduce the unemployment rate to less than 5%.

Kilicdaroglu focuses in particular on the “freedoms” file, which attracts young people, whether religious or political, and this includes his talk of providing greater freedoms and rights for minorities.

Libra pomegranate

On the last point, Turkish journalist Shukri Koral says that the generation that votes for the first time in these elections has been brought up on technology and social media platforms, “and realize that there is a lack of freedoms,” as he put it.

Therefore, the opposition focuses on this file, which touches a large number of young people, in addition to the fact that most of the young people are spread out in the southern and eastern regions, which this time lean towards the opposition.

election numbers