Two political analysts from Turkey present to “Sky News Arabia” the most prominent promises of the most prominent candidates in the presidential race, namely President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (69 years), who focuses on loans and jobs, and his rival, the candidate of the opposition “nation” coalition, Kamal Kılıçdar Oglu (73 years). , which focuses on freedoms, and which one will succeed in touching the needs of the 5 million new small voters.
Erdogan’s promises
Abdullah Aydogan, a Turkish political analyst, points out that the Justice and Development Party, during its more than 20 years in power, has succeeded in having almost half of its members young.
Among Erdogan’s promises to the youth to achieve a better future for them, as Erdogan observes:
- Strengthening the family financially and morally in the upcoming presidential term.
- Providing soft loans for marriage.
- The “Youth Card” application to benefit from cultural and artistic activities such as theater and cinema for free or at a reduced price, and to provide 10 GB of free internet access per month to university youth.
- Extensive plans to create a generation of young entrepreneurs through subsidized loans for private business owners.
- Emphasis on the role of youth in making development projects and decision-making.
- New legislation to lower the age for running for elections and voting.
Turkish newspapers add to the above:
- The electoral program of the Justice and Development Party talks about creating 6 million new jobs in 5 years, and reducing the unemployment rate to 7%.
Kilicdaroglu promises
- The opposition candidate promises to establish huge economic projects, including 9 special economic zones and agricultural and animal husbandry projects, that will reduce the unemployment rate to less than 5%.
- Kilicdaroglu focuses in particular on the “freedoms” file, which attracts young people, whether religious or political, and this includes his talk of providing greater freedoms and rights for minorities.
Libra pomegranate
On the last point, Turkish journalist Shukri Koral says that the generation that votes for the first time in these elections has been brought up on technology and social media platforms, “and realize that there is a lack of freedoms,” as he put it.
Therefore, the opposition focuses on this file, which touches a large number of young people, in addition to the fact that most of the young people are spread out in the southern and eastern regions, which this time lean towards the opposition.
election numbers
- 3 candidates are running for the position of president, they are Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the “People’s Alliance”, Kemal Kilicdaroglu for the opposition “Nation Alliance”, and Sinan Ogan for the “ATA” coalition.
- They are racing for the votes of 64,113,941 voters inside and outside Turkey.
- 60 million 697 thousand and 843 voters in 81 states vote at home and 3 million 416 thousand and 98 abroad.
- On April 27, voting for Turks began in 73 countries, ending on Tuesday, while voting continues for Turks abroad who are currently inside the country until election day.
- The legal age for voting starts from 18 years.
- 4 million 904 thousand and 672 citizens (7.7%) will vote for the first time.
- In the event of a second round (May 28), 47,523 voters will be added to them.
- Results are expected to appear at 9:00 pm Sunday, Turkish time.
- The candidate who gets more than 50% of the votes in the first round will be the winner.
- If no candidate receives a majority of votes, there will be a second round between the two with the highest number of votes on May 28.
