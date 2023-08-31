The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Turkey advanced 3.8% in the second quarter, in the annual comparison, in the reading from the chain-linked volume index, informed this Thursday, 31, the official institute of statistics of the country, Turkstat. Analysts interviewed by factset forecast a rise of 2.5%. In the series with seasonal adjustments, the increase was 3.5% in the second quarter compared to the first. After adjusting for the calendar, annual growth was 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the official report.



#Türkiyes #GDP #advances #2nd #quarter #annual #comparison