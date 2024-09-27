Foreign trade data for the month of August, prepared by the Ministry of Commerce and the Institute of Statistics, was released on Friday, according to what Anadolu Agency reported.

The data showed a decline in imports by 10.7 percent last August, compared to the same month in 2023, recording 27 billion and 40 million dollars.

Thus, the external trade deficit decreased in August by 42.7 percent compared to the same month last year, reaching $4.992 billion.

Between January and August 2024, Turkish exports increased by 3.9 percent, recording 170 billion and 801 million dollars.

Imports decreased during the same period by 8.6 percent to 225 billion and 739 million dollars.

Germany topped the countries importing from Turkey during August with a value of $1.674 billion, followed by the United States with $1.339 billion and then the United Kingdom with $1.24 billion.