Ahmed Murad and Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

One hundred years ago, specifically on October 29, 1923, the Turkish Republic was founded, located at the crossroads between the continents of Europe and Asia. Over the past 10 decades, Turkey has witnessed many important transformations and radical changes, whether on the political, economic or social level.

Through the many political regimes that it led over the past hundred years, the Turkish Republic succeeded in building a strong economy, establishing advanced infrastructure, establishing modern facilities, and a modern transportation network, which embodied a revolution in urban development, urban transformation, and economic openness to the world, which… It made it occupy a prominent position among the countries of the world.

stations

During the past hundred years, Turkey has passed important milestones, the most notable of which was its acquisition of membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 1952. It has now possessed the second largest army – numerically – among the NATO countries after the United States of America.

In the early new millennium, Turkey was about to witness a milestone in its first centenary, represented by the arrival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the prime ministership in 2003 for the first time, and after that he assumed the presidency of the republic with Turkey’s transition from the parliamentary system to the presidential system during the year 2017.

In the first ten years of Erdogan’s rule, Turkey joined the Group of Twenty countries, which includes the largest economies in the world, and Turkey’s national product in 2013 reached about one trillion and 100 billion dollars.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan sought to modernize his country by constructing airports, roads, bridges, hospitals, and hundreds of thousands of homes, in addition to increasing agricultural and industrial production and free trade by providing a suitable climate for investors, increasing the number of companies, and Turkey’s conquest of the global market with its products.

In the industrial field, Turkey achieved a major industrial breakthrough, which made it manufacture the first armored tank, the first air carrier, the first unmanned aircraft, the first modern satellite, and the first electric car.

In the educational sector, 125 universities and 198 schools were built, and the education budget was raised from 7.5 billion liras to 147 billion liras, in addition to the “Turkish Knowledge Endowment” providing support to more than 43 countries in the field of education.

In the health sector, 510 hospitals were built, and the number of hospital beds increased from 164 to 253 thousand beds. In the agricultural sector, Turkey achieved complete self-sufficiency in agricultural products, and agricultural production revenues increased to 333 billion liras from 37 billion liras, and the value of the sector’s exports exceeded Agricultural $20 billion recently.

Ambitions for the next centenary

As Turkey celebrates the centenary of its founding, it is inaugurating a new phase with ambitions for the coming centenary, which was embodied in the presentation of the vision of “Turkey’s Centenary in the Second Century of the Establishment of the Republic,” which includes 16 various principles. The first is the “Centenary of Sustainability” principle, which includes Turkey’s plan for self-sufficiency by supporting projects economically through… Preserving the environment, economic development, and social integration. The second is the “Centenary of Stability” principle, which includes combating economic fluctuations and the refugee movement, as Turkey will work on the welfare and stability of the country. The third is the “Centenary of Development” principle, which includes investment plans. The fourth is the “Centenary of Values” principle, which is concerned with preserving trusts. And values ​​by preserving cultural and social values.

As for the fifth principle, it relates to the “percentage of strength” and includes providing support and strength in the sovereign sectors such as health, industry, education, and technology, and strengthening them. The sixth principle relates to the “percentage of success,” which means taking into account national interests, international principles, and balances, and focusing on stability in a difficult region in the world, which is It is linked to the seventh principle, which is “the centenary of peace,” and Turkey works through this principle to bring peace in the field and at the negotiating table.

The eighth principle is the “percentage of knowledge,” which includes academic and scientific support and strengthening creativity in the public and private sectors. The ninth principle is the “percentage of right holders” based on the principle of entitlement to justice, human rights, and respect. The tenth principle is the “percentage of effectiveness” by enhancing the elements of production effectiveness, which are : Man, time, environment, and productivity. The eleventh principle is “the centenary of stability,” which is achieved through stabilizing power and moving toward victory. The twelfth principle is the “centenary of love” based on respect and love for every being in Turkey. The thirteenth principle is the “centenary of communication” through… Strengthening security and international communication.

The fourteenth principle is known as the “Digital Centenary” by using all technical and digital capabilities, allocating this to humanity, and facilitating access to science and information. The fifteenth principle is known as the “Production Centenary” and targets industrial productions by developing them and preserving the environment. The last principle is the “Centenary of the Future,” which focuses on the future of Türkiye.

New centenary projects

During the new centenary, Turkey intends to implement giant projects, most notably the Istanbul Water Canal Project, which is the largest project in the history of Turkey as it connects the Black Sea to the Sea of ​​Marmara, and its length will range from 45 to 50 km, in addition to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant Project, through which Turkey aims to be one of the The largest nuclear energy producer in the world, the work on the nuclear power station has been completed by approximately 90%, and the station is expected to operate with a capacity of 4800 megawatts, which will contribute to greatly reducing Turkey’s dependence on energy imports.

Within the framework of the new centenary projects, Turkey plans to deliver three smart cities, which are the smart city of Sakarya, located in the Marmara region in northwestern Turkey, the city of Kayseri in the heart of Anatolia, and the city of Gaziantep in the southeast of the country.

The Big Ten

Turkey also seeks, through its vision for the new centenary, to be among the Big Ten club, and to occupy its place in the list of the 10 most powerful economies in the world, as it works to raise the domestic product to an average of 2 trillion US dollars annually, and to reach the income of the Turkish citizen to 25 thousand dollars. American, and that the unemployment rate should not exceed 5%, a record reduction from the current rate, in addition to the goal of stimulating foreign trade, which seeks to reach one trillion dollars annually.

Through its new centenary vision, Turkey plans to increase its exports by $500 billion annually, shift to wind energy as a new alternative, raise its geothermal capacity to an average of 600 megawatts, and reduce its energy consumption to 20% to exceed 2010 levels by working to improve efficiency.