Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan: Ankara will supply Cairo with its drones

Turkey will supply Egypt with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as part of the normalization of bilateral relations. About it reported Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in an interview with A-haber TV channel.

He emphasized that relations between the two countries are important from the point of view of both regional security and trade. The minister noted that Ankara and Cairo entered into an agreement on the provision of drones and other technologies by Turkey.

In addition, Fidan pointed out the importance of Turkey's cooperation in Africa, especially in Libya.

In August 2023, the Saudi Arabian military industry company SAMI announced on social networks that it had entered into an agreement with the Turkish company BaykarTech to localize the production of attack drones.